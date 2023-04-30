Saudis will no longer need visa to enter Singapore from June 1

Riyadh: Saudi national will no longer need to apply for a visa to enter Singapore, starting from Thursday, June 1.

Singaporean embassy in Riyadh said on Twitter, citing a statement from the Singapore Immigration and Checkpoints Authority, “Saudi nationals with passports issued by the KSA will no longer need to apply for an entry visa to enter Singapore from June 1, 2023.”

Except for holders of Saudi diplomatic passports, who are already exempt from Singapore visa requirements, all other Saudis must apply for a visa if they intend to enter Singapore before June 1.

“There is strictly no refund of the visa processing fee for those who have already submitted or received the outcome of their entry visa applications,” the embassy added on Twitter.