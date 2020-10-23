Save $133 on Google Pixel 4a with new subscription programme

San Francisco: Google has introduced a new subscription programme in the US where people can get the new Pixel 4a for just $9 a month, thus saving $133 on the smartphone with a price tag of $349.

Once people have made all the 24 payments, they own the phone.

Add $6 a month more and you can get device protection and a phone upgrade after two years.

With device protection comes replacement or repair for damage from cracks, drops, spills and more.

“When you upgrade to a new phone after two years, the Pixel 4a is yours to keep for no further cost,” Google said in a statement on Friday.

One can also pair the phone subscription programme with the Google Fi Flexible plan or the Fi Unlimited Plan.

The Pixel 4a comes with a camera that takes great low-light photos, a battery that lasts up to 24 hours and the Google Assistant.

The rear camera supports HDR+ with dual exposure controls, Portrait Mode, Top Shot, Night Sight with astrophotography capabilities, and fused video stabilisation.

There is also optical image stabilisation (OIS). For selfies, the phone has an 8MP camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.0 lens.

The Pixel 4a is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform, Titan M security module for on-device security, 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

The smartphone houses a 3140mAh battery that supports a 18W fast charging.

Pixel 4a also has Live Caption, which provides real-time captioning (English only) for the video and audio content.

Source: IANS