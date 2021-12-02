SaveMathuraMasjid trends on Twitter after UP deputy CM’s remark

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Wednesday triggered a controversy by stating that preparations are on for the construction of temple in Mathura.
“The construction of grand temples is on in Ayodhya and Kashi, and preparations are on for one in Mathura,” he tweeted.
Soon after the tweet, many political leaders including BSP supremo Mayawati and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav reacted to it.
“The statement given by UP Deputy CM Maurya ahead of the upcoming assembly elections that temple construction is going on in Ayodhya and Kashi and now there are preparations for Mathura reinforces the general perception of BJP’s defeat. People should beware of this (Akhiri hatkande) last tactic that is Hindu-Muslim politics,” Maywati on Tuesday said in a tweet in Hindi.
Earlier, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav had also criticized Maurya saying the comment shows BJP is sensing defeat.
“This (Maurya’s tweet) indicates that the BJP has sensed a sure defeat in the upcoming UP Assembly elections,” he said to a news channel.
How Twitterati reacted
Meanwhile, Twitterati also started commenting on the remark with #SaveMathuraMasjid.
Some of the reactions of the Twitterati are as follows:
Right-wing supports UP Dy CM
On the other hand, the right-wing came in support of UP deputy CM’s remark. A few of the tweets are as follows: