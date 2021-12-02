SaveMathuraMasjid trends on Twitter after UP deputy CM’s remark

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Wednesday triggered a controversy by stating that preparations are on for the construction of temple in Mathura.

“The construction of grand temples is on in Ayodhya and Kashi, and preparations are on for one in Mathura,” he tweeted.

Soon after the tweet, many political leaders including BSP supremo Mayawati and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav reacted to it.

“The statement given by UP Deputy CM Maurya ahead of the upcoming assembly elections that temple construction is going on in Ayodhya and Kashi and now there are preparations for Mathura reinforces the general perception of BJP’s defeat. People should beware of this (Akhiri hatkande) last tactic that is Hindu-Muslim politics,” Maywati on Tuesday said in a tweet in Hindi.

यूपी के डिप्टी सीएम केशव प्रसाद मौर्य द्वारा विधानसभा आमचुनाव के नजदीक दिया गया बयान कि अयोध्या व काशी में मन्दिर निर्माण जारी है अब मथुरा की तैयारी है, यह भाजपा के हार की आम धारणा को पुख्ता करता है। इनके इस आखिरी हथकण्डे से अर्थात् हिन्दू-मुस्लिम राजनीति से भी जनता सावधान रहे। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) December 2, 2021

Earlier, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav had also criticized Maurya saying the comment shows BJP is sensing defeat.

“This (Maurya’s tweet) indicates that the BJP has sensed a sure defeat in the upcoming UP Assembly elections,” he said to a news channel.

How Twitterati reacted

Meanwhile, Twitterati also started commenting on the remark with #SaveMathuraMasjid.

Some of the reactions of the Twitterati are as follows:

As soon as the Uttar Pradesh Elections came, the Country witnessed the 𝐍𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐝 𝐃𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐦.



It has started again, this time 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐮𝐫𝐚.

𝐀𝐠𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐬𝐪𝐮𝐞 𝐓𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭.



#SaveMathuraMasjid pic.twitter.com/bloJuwGV2y — তন্ময় l Tanmoy l تانماي l (@tanmoyofc) December 2, 2021

Remember the words of Mahatma Gandhi



"Silence becomes cowardice

when occasion demands

speaking out the whole truth

and acting accordingly."#JusticeForRailwayStudents#SaveMathuraMasjid pic.twitter.com/0LfQFg8pXb — Inzamam Haskar (@Inzamamhaskar) December 1, 2021

As soon as the Uttar Pradesh Elections came,

India 🇮🇳 witnessed the

𝐍𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐝 𝐃𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐦. 😠😠



It has started again, this time 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐮𝐫𝐚.

𝐀𝐠𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐬𝐪𝐮𝐞 is the 𝐓𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭.



#SaveMathuraMasjid pic.twitter.com/HiMb6SXuVT — R!zw@n (@riz1ahamed) December 2, 2021

Raise your hand

Raise your voice #SaveMathuraMasjid pic.twitter.com/CvlS9BHbeO — DRx. Riyazul haq (@Riyazul_haq3) December 1, 2021

Right-wing supports UP Dy CM

On the other hand, the right-wing came in support of UP deputy CM’s remark. A few of the tweets are as follows: