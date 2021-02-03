Sayani Gupta ditches makeup for ‘Shameless’

Mumbai, Feb 3 : Actress Sayani Gupta says she does not prefer too much makeup for a role, and adds that she was glad she could ditch make-up while working in the new short film, Shameless.

The actress will be seen in the role of a delivery person in the Keith Gomes directorial, a dark comedy thriller that underlines the importance of kindness in a world reeling under hardships. The film also touches upon how people are losing human connect and becoming isolated due to social media and technology.

“The character I play in ‘Shameless’ represents millions in our country who constantly toil and work tirelessly to make ends meet. I play a pizza delivery girl in a big city, who comes from a small town in India and is struggling to fend for herself and her family,” Sayani said.

“As far as the costume and makeup is concerned, we wanted to keep it to the most basic. When you watch the film, it should feel that she actually runs from door to door delivering pizza and obviously has no time or intent to put makeup on her face. Rather far from it,” she added.

The actress continued: “As an actor, I prefer not putting on much makeup, unless the role demands it. I believe, actors are part of the misc-en-scene and it’s important for them to look right as opposed to looking good.”

Also starring Hussain Dalal, Shameless is presented by Shabinaa Khan. The short-film is produced by her along with Keith Gomes, Ashley Gomes, and National Award-winner Sandeep Kamal. It is co-produced by Girish Talwar while the sound for the film is designed by Oscar-winner Resul Pookutty.

At the moment, the short film is trying to gain an entry at the Oscars.

