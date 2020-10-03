Sayani Gupta slams SRK for his Gandhi Jayanti post: Don’t shut your eyes

Mumbai: Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan on Friday, took to his social media to remember the values of ‘truth’ on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary. But it seems that his Twitter post did not go well with his ‘Fan’ co-star Sayani Gupta.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Gandhi Jayanti Post

Taking to his Twitter handles, SRK wrote, “If this Gandhi Jayanti there is One ideal we would like our children to follow, in good times, bad times and all the time….it should be Hear no bad…see no bad….speak no bad! Remembering the value of truth on Gandhiji’s 151st Birth Anniversary.”

Sayani Gupta slams SRK

No sooner had SRK shared this tweet, actress Sayani Gupta took a jibe at him over the same. Yes, you heard it right. Sayani, who had earlier worked with the actor in the movie Fan, has responded to his tweet by urging him to say something.

Replying to SRK’s tweet, Sayani Gupta wrote, “Say something. The Right thing. Gandhi also taught us to speak up for the Truth, the downtrodden, the exploited, for our Dalit brothers and sisters. Don’t just shut your ears and eyes and mouths.”

Sayani Gupta and Shah Rukh Khan had shared screen space in the 2016 film Fan. The film is directed by Maneesh Sharma. Sayani had played the role of Sunaina in the film while SRK had a double role.

Sayani Gupta was last seen in the female-led web series on Netflix Four More Shots Please!

Yesterday was the 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the father of the nation. Many celebrities had shared inspiring quotes by Mahatma Gandhi, urging people to tread the path of truth, justice, and love, as that is the need of the hour.