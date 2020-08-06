Sayani Gupta to conduct a virtual masterclass

Posted By News Desk 1 Published: 6th August 2020 7:37 am IST

Mumbai, Aug 5 : Actress Sayani Gupta will virtually conduct a masterclass on acting.

She has been invited by Dial M for Films, MAMI (Mumbai Film Festival) to conduct the masterclass on August 6.

“I am super excited and nervous. It’s like appearing for my board exams all over again. I am deeply honoured to be featuring as part of such an incredibly talented bunch who I look upto and whose work I adore,” said Sayani.

“We are talking about my understanding of the craft of acting and my journey so far, as a practitioner of the craft and also a professional,” she added.

Sayani has made a name for herself in the industry through her performances in films like “Margarita With A Straw”, “Jolly LLB 2” and “Article 15”.

She was last seen in “Axone” in which she portrayed a 23-year-old Nepali girl from Manipur.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close