SBI announces vacancies for Probationary Officers; check details

Hyderabad: The State Bank Of India(SBI) has issued a notification for the appointment of Probationary Officers.

Vacancies

In the notification released, a total of 2056 vacancies are available. Some of the vacancies are reserved for the following categories Schedule Caste (324), Schedule Tribe(162), Other Backward Class(560), Economically Weaker Section(200) and the rest 810 is for General Category.

Eligibility Criteria

The eligible candidate must be a graduate in any discipline from a recognised University or any other qualification as mentioned in the notification. Final year degree students are also eligible to apply for the posts with the condition that if called for an interview they should be able to show the year of passing of the examination on or before December 31, 2021. The notification also mentions that Chartered Accountants or Cost Accountants candidates can also apply.

Age Limit

The candidate age should not be below 21 years and not above 30 years as on April 1, 2021. A five year upper age relaxation is allowed for Schedule Caste and Schedule Tribe while for Other Backward Classes the relaxation is upto 3 years.

Selection Process

Candidates will have to clear three stages of examinations i.e Preliminary Exams, Mains Exams and the Interview.

Last Date to submit Applications

The Online Application submission process has started on 05.10.2021 and the last date to submit the applications is 25.10.2021.

For more information one can log on to the official website sbi.co.in.