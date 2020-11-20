SBI Apprenticeship: Applications invited for 8500 vacancies

New Delhi: State Bank of India (SBI) invited application from candidates for the engagement of Apprentices in various disciplines. There are a total of 8500 vacancies.

Interested candidates must be a graduate from a recognized university or institution.

Apart from educational qualification, candidates must satisfy age limits. Their age must be between 20 and 28 years as on 31st October 2020.

Following is the state-wise number of vacancies

StateLanguageNumber of training seats
GujaratGujarati480
Andhra PradeshTelugu/Urdu620
KarnatakaKannada600
Madhya PradeshHindi430
ChhattisgarhHindi90
West BengalBengali/Nepali480
OdishaOdia400
Himachal PradeshHindi130
HaryanaHindi/Punjabi162
PunjabPunjabi/Hindi260
Tamil NaduTamil470
PondicherryTamil6
DelhiHindi7
UttarakhandHindi269
TelanganaTelugu/Urdu460
RajasthanHindi720
KeralaMalayalam141
Uttar PradeshHindi/Urdu1206
MaharashtraMarathi644
Arunachal PradeshEnglish25
AssamAssamese/Bengali/Bodo90
ManipurManipuri12
MeghalayaEnglish/Garo/Khasi40
MizoramMizo18
NagalandEnglish35
TripuraBengali/Kokborok30
BiharHindi/Urdu475
JharkhandHindi/Santhali200
Total8500

It must be noted that candidates can apply for engagement in one state only.

The duration of the training is three years. The selected apprentices should be willing to qualify in the examinations of IIBF (JAIIB/CAIIB) during 3 years apprenticeship engagement in the Bank.

Selected candidates will get a stipend of Rs.15000 per month during 1st year, Rs.16500 per month during 2nd year and Rs.19000 per month during 3rd year.

The candidates will be selected based on online written test and test of local language.

Interested candidates can apply online on the official website of SBI (click here).

For further details, candidates can read official notification (click here).

