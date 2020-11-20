SBI Apprenticeship: Applications invited for 8500 vacancies

New Delhi: State Bank of India (SBI) invited application from candidates for the engagement of Apprentices in various disciplines. There are a total of 8500 vacancies.
Interested candidates must be a graduate from a recognized university or institution.
Apart from educational qualification, candidates must satisfy age limits. Their age must be between 20 and 28 years as on 31st October 2020.
Following is the state-wise number of vacancies
|State
|Language
|Number of training seats
|Gujarat
|Gujarati
|480
|Andhra Pradesh
|Telugu/Urdu
|620
|Karnataka
|Kannada
|600
|Madhya Pradesh
|Hindi
|430
|Chhattisgarh
|Hindi
|90
|West Bengal
|Bengali/Nepali
|480
|Odisha
|Odia
|400
|Himachal Pradesh
|Hindi
|130
|Haryana
|Hindi/Punjabi
|162
|Punjab
|Punjabi/Hindi
|260
|Tamil Nadu
|Tamil
|470
|Pondicherry
|Tamil
|6
|Delhi
|Hindi
|7
|Uttarakhand
|Hindi
|269
|Telangana
|Telugu/Urdu
|460
|Rajasthan
|Hindi
|720
|Kerala
|Malayalam
|141
|Uttar Pradesh
|Hindi/Urdu
|1206
|Maharashtra
|Marathi
|644
|Arunachal Pradesh
|English
|25
|Assam
|Assamese/Bengali/Bodo
|90
|Manipur
|Manipuri
|12
|Meghalaya
|English/Garo/Khasi
|40
|Mizoram
|Mizo
|18
|Nagaland
|English
|35
|Tripura
|Bengali/Kokborok
|30
|Bihar
|Hindi/Urdu
|475
|Jharkhand
|Hindi/Santhali
|200
|Total
|–
|8500
It must be noted that candidates can apply for engagement in one state only.
The duration of the training is three years. The selected apprentices should be willing to qualify in the examinations of IIBF (JAIIB/CAIIB) during 3 years apprenticeship engagement in the Bank.
Selected candidates will get a stipend of Rs.15000 per month during 1st year, Rs.16500 per month during 2nd year and Rs.19000 per month during 3rd year.
The candidates will be selected based on online written test and test of local language.
Interested candidates can apply online on the official website of SBI (click here).
For further details, candidates can read official notification (click here).