SBI Apprenticeship: Applications invited for 8500 vacancies

New Delhi: State Bank of India (SBI) invited application from candidates for the engagement of Apprentices in various disciplines. There are a total of 8500 vacancies.

Interested candidates must be a graduate from a recognized university or institution.

Apart from educational qualification, candidates must satisfy age limits. Their age must be between 20 and 28 years as on 31st October 2020.

Following is the state-wise number of vacancies

State Language Number of training seats Gujarat Gujarati 480 Andhra Pradesh Telugu/Urdu 620 Karnataka Kannada 600 Madhya Pradesh Hindi 430 Chhattisgarh Hindi 90 West Bengal Bengali/Nepali 480 Odisha Odia 400 Himachal Pradesh Hindi 130 Haryana Hindi/Punjabi 162 Punjab Punjabi/Hindi 260 Tamil Nadu Tamil 470 Pondicherry Tamil 6 Delhi Hindi 7 Uttarakhand Hindi 269 Telangana Telugu/Urdu 460 Rajasthan Hindi 720 Kerala Malayalam 141 Uttar Pradesh Hindi/Urdu 1206 Maharashtra Marathi 644 Arunachal Pradesh English 25 Assam Assamese/Bengali/Bodo 90 Manipur Manipuri 12 Meghalaya English/Garo/Khasi 40 Mizoram Mizo 18 Nagaland English 35 Tripura Bengali/Kokborok 30 Bihar Hindi/Urdu 475 Jharkhand Hindi/Santhali 200 Total – 8500

It must be noted that candidates can apply for engagement in one state only.

The duration of the training is three years. The selected apprentices should be willing to qualify in the examinations of IIBF (JAIIB/CAIIB) during 3 years apprenticeship engagement in the Bank.

Selected candidates will get a stipend of Rs.15000 per month during 1st year, Rs.16500 per month during 2nd year and Rs.19000 per month during 3rd year.

The candidates will be selected based on online written test and test of local language.

Interested candidates can apply online on the official website of SBI (click here).

For further details, candidates can read official notification (click here).