SBI ATM withdrawal rules to be changed

By Sameer Published: June 30, 2020, 10:05 pm IST
SBI ATM withdrawal

Hyderabad: SBI ATM withdrawal rules will be changed from 1st July. The bank will levy ATM charges for cash withdrawal and other services beyond free transactions.

Earlier, the bank had decided to waive service charges for all transactions on SBI and other bank ATMs up to 30th June 2020.

SBI ATM charges were waived

The notification had mentioned, “In view of announcement made by Hon’ble Finance Minister on 24th March 2020, State Bank of India has decided to waive ATM Service Charges for all ATM transactions made on SBI ATMs and Other Bank ATMs on account of exceeding free number of transactions up to 30th June 2020. Stay Home, Stay Safe”.

From 1st July, SBI will levy charges for all services at ATMs beyond free transaction. The charges will be Rs. 20+GST for cash transactions and Rs. 8+GST for non-cash transactions.

Free transactions at SBI ATMs

In metro cities, the bank allows eight free ATM transactions which include five at SBI and three at other bank ATMs.

Ten free ATM transactions including five at SBI and five at other bank ATMs are provided in non-metro cities.

