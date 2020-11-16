SBI invites applications for recruitment of probationary officers

New Delhi: State Bank of India (SBI) invited applications for the recruitment of probationary officers.

As per the notification released by the bank, there are 2000 vacancies of probationary officer post.

Eligibility

The candidates must be graduates from recognized universities. Those who are in the final year of the course can also apply for the recruitment process, however, such candidates have to produce proof during the interview that they have passed the graduation on or before 31st December 2020.

Apart from educational qualification, the age of the candidates must be between 21 and 30 years as on 1st April 2020 i.e. they must have been born not later than 1st April 1999 and not earlier than 2nd April 1990 (both days inclusive).

How to apply

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online (click here) on or before 4th December 2020. The application fee is Rs. 750 for General, EWS and OBC candidates.

There is no application fee for candidates belonging to SC, ST and PWD categories.

Selection of the candidates will be done based on online preliminary examination, main examination and interview.

Preliminary examination is scheduled to be held on 31st December and 2nd, 4th & 5th January 2021 whereas, the main examination will be held on 29th January 2021. Interview is likely to be held in the month of February or March.

After the selection, the candidates will have to execute a Bond for a value of Rs. 2 lakh to serve the Bank for a minimum period of three years.

For further details, candidates can read the official notification issued by the bank (click here).