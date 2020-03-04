SBI accounts of these customers might be frozen

A+ A-

New Delhi: State Bank of India (SBI) may freeze accounts of customers who have not updated their KYC details.

How to update KYC

Earlier, the bank has set a deadline of 28th February to update their ‘Know Your Customer’ (KYC) details.

Customers who have not yet updated it can either visit bank branch or update details online on the SBI website through internet banking.

At bank branch, the customers have to produce address and identity documents.

List of acceptable documents

Customers need to submit one address proof and one identity document from the list of acceptable documents. List of documents are as follows