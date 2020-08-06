SBI recruitment 2020: Applications invited for 3850 vacancies

New Delhi: State Bank of India (SBI) issued recruitment notification to fill up 3850 vacancies of Circle Based Officers. Applications are invited from eligible Indian citizens.

Reservation

As per the notification, out of the total vacancies, 573, 285, 1035 and 383 vacancies are reserved for candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Other Backward Classes and Economically Weaker Section respectively.

The details of the vacancies are as follow:

Circle State Number of vacancies Ahmedabad Gujarat 750 Bengaluru Karnataka 750 Bhopal Madhya Pradesh 296 Bhopal Chhattisgarh 104 Chennai Tamil Nadu 550 Hyderabad Telangana 550 Jaipur Rajasthan 300 Maharashtra Maharashtra

(excluding Mumbai) 517 Maharashtra Goa 33 Total 3850

SBI recruitment: Candidates must apply for one State

Recruitment notification mentioned, “the candidate will have to apply for vacancy of one State only. A candidate applying against vacancy of one State will not be eligible to apply against vacancy of any other State”.

Eligibility

Interested candidates must hold graduation degree from a recognized University. The candidates who have qualification that is considered as equivalent to graduation by the Central Govt. can also apply for the vacancies.

Apart from educational qualification, candidates must satisfy age limit. The age of the candidates should not be more than 30 years as on 1st August 2020.

They must also have an experience of atleast 2 years as an officer in any Scheduled Commercial Bank or any Regional Rural Bank.

Registration fee for SBI recruitment

The registration fee for General, EWS and OBC candidates is Rs. 750 whereas, candidates belonging to SC, ST and PWD are exempted from payment of fee.

For further details, candidates can read official notification (click here).

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on the official website of SBI (click here) on or before 16th August 2020.