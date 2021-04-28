SBI recruitment: Applications invited for over 5000 Junior Associate vacancies

Mumbai: State Bank of India (SBI) issued a recruitment notification to fill up 5237 Junior Associate vacancies in various cities across the country. Applications are invited from eligible Indian citizens.

As per the notification, the last date for online registration of application and payment of fees for Junior Associates (Customer support and sales) post is May 17, 2021.

Eligibility

The candidates must possess graduation degree from a recognized university or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by Central Government. They should be proficient in the specified opted local language of the state/UT/special area.

Students who are in the final year/semester of their graduation can also apply provided they must pass the examination on or before August 16, 2021.

Apart from educational eligibility, they must also satisfy age requirements. They must have been born not earlier than April 2, 1993 and not later than April 1, 2001 (both days inclusive).

SBI recruitment procedure for Junior Associate post

The SBI recruitment procedure for Junior Associate post consists of two phases. In the phase I i.e., preliminary examination consisting of objective test for 100 marks will be conducted. The duration of the test will be one hour.

The candidates who qualify the preliminary examination will be allowed to appear in the Phase-II i.e., main examination that consists of 200 marks. The duration of the examination will be two hours and 40 minutes.

Candidates who clear main examination will have to take languages test. However, candidates who can produce 10th or 12th standard mark sheet or certificate proving that they have studied the opted local language will not have to take any language test.

How to apply

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on the official website of SBI (click here). The application fee for candidates belonging to General, OBC, and EWS is Rs. 750. Other candidates don’t have to pay any application fee.

They can apply for vacancies in one State only.

For further details, candidates can read official notification (click here).