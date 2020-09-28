SBI waives processing fee on select retail loans

By News Desk 1Published: 28th September 2020 4:10 pm IST
New Delhi, Sep 28 : To enlarge retail loans and online business, lendin g major SBI on Monday announced a 100 per cent waiver in the processing fee f or “Car, Gold, and Personal loans” availed through its integ rated digital banking platform – YONO.

“The bank is offering the lowest interest rate starting from 7.5 per cent to customers opting for the car loan. They will also get 100 per cent o n-road finance on select models,” the lending major said in a statement.

“To enhance the availability and affordability of credit to individuals in the times of the current crisis, the bank is offering personal loans with lending rates as low as 9.6 per cent.”

According to the lending major, digital banking has increasingly gained momentum especially in the current scenario.

Besides, the bank gave a complete waiver on processing fees on home loans in approved projects.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

