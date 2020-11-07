SBI YONO App: Bank issues important notice for customers

New Delhi: State Bank of Indian (SBI) issued a notice for customers informing that YONO, YONO lite, and INB may experience some intermittent issues on 8th November 2020 as the bank is upgrading internet banking platform.

We request our esteemed customers to bear with us as we upgrade our internet banking platform to provide for a better online banking experience.#SBI #StateBankOfIndia #ImportantNotice #InternetBanking #OnlineSBI pic.twitter.com/pYfiC3RJQl — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) November 7, 2020

SBI YONO App

SBI YONO App is a comprehensive digital service platform. YONO stands for ‘You Only Need One’.

It offers everything related to financial services. It is developed using the world’s latest digital technologies.

With YONO, customers can transfer funds in just a few clicks, withdraw money from ATM by using card less withdrawal facility, have one view of their banking and financial portfolio of SBI Group companies, get benefit from intelligent spend analyser, check reward points, etc.

How platform can be accessed?

The service platform can be accessed through mobile phones, both android and iOS, and on the web through a browser. It allows a seamless omnichannel customer experience.