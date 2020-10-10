SBI YONO App: Important notice for bank customers

New Delhi: State Bank of Indian (SBI) disclosed that YONO App will be under maintenance on 11th and 13th October from 12 a.m. to 4 a.m.

The bank requested its customers to plan their banking needs accordingly. It has also asked the customers to use internet banking of SBI to avoid any inconvenience.

SBI YONO App

SBI YONO App is a comprehensive digital service platform. YONO stands for ‘You Only Need One’.

It offers everything related to financial services. It is developed using the world’s latest digital technologies.

With YONO, customers can transfer funds in just a few clicks, withdraw money from ATM by using card less withdrawal facility, have one view of their banking and financial portfolio of SBI Group companies, get benefit from intelligent spend analyser, check reward points, etc.

The service platform can be accessed through mobile phones, both android and iOS, and on the web through a browser. It allows a seamless omni-channel customer experience.

OTP based cash withdrawal facility at SBI ATMs

Apart from SBI YONO App, the bank is continuously upgrading its service keeping in view of the customers’ satisfaction. It is also taking steps to protect customers from falling prey to fraudsters.

Recently, it has extended OTP based cash withdrawal facility to 24×7 for amount Rs. 10, 000 and above.

This OTP based system protects SBI Card Holders from unauthorized ATM cash withdrawals.