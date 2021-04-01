SBI YONO App: Important notice issued for bank customers

By Sameer|   Published: 1st April 2021 12:36 pm IST
New Delhi: State Bank of India (SBI) issued an important notice to its customers informing the timing of the scheduled maintenance activities. It also informed that during the period, YONO lite, YONO app will not be available.

Apart from YONO app, INB will not be available between 2:10 p.m. and 5:40 p.m. on April 1, 2021.

SBI YONO App, a popular mobile application is a comprehensive digital service platform. YONO stands for ‘You Only Need One’.

Using the app, customer can transfer money with a couple of tabs, withdraw cash from ATM using a carless withdrawal facility, view banking & financial portfolio etc. The app also provides an intelligent spend analyzer.

The service platform can be accessed through mobile phones, both android and iOS, and on the web through a browser.

