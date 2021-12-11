SBI YONO App, internet banking, UPI services will be down for 300 minutes

New Delhi: State Bank of India (SBI) has issued a notice to its customers informing them that the YONO app, internet banking, and UPI services will not be available for 300 minutes.

The bank on its officials Twitter handle informed that technology upgradation will take place between 11:30 p.m. on December 11 and 4:30 p.m. on December 12, 2021.

The other apps that will be down during this period are YONO lite and YONO business.

We request our esteemed customers to bear with us as we strive to provide a better Banking experience. pic.twitter.com/LZsuqO2B0D — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) December 10, 2021

SBI YONO app

SBI YONO App, a popular mobile application is a comprehensive digital service platform. YONO stands for ‘You Only Need One’.

Using the app, customers can transfer money with a couple of tabs, withdraw cash from ATMs using a carless withdrawal facility, view banking & financial portfolio, etc. The app also provides an intelligent spend analyzer.

The service platform can be accessed through mobile phones, both android and iOS, and on the web through a browser.