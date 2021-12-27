SC advocates write to CJI seeking action in Haridwar hate speech

New Delhi: Seventy-six advocates of Supreme Court has written a letter to Chief Justice of India N V Ramana seeking action in hate speeches at Haridwar and Delhi religious events.

In an open letter, the advocates said that the speeches delivered during the events were not mere hate speeches but amounts to an open call for murder of an entire community.

Stating that the speeches pose a grave threat not just to the unity and integrity of the country but also endanger the lives of millions of Muslim citizens, they have urged the CJI to direct action against person who are involved in the hate speeches.

Justifying their letter for judicial intervention, the advocates said that in earlier such events, no effective steps were taken under sections 153, 153A, 153B, 295A, 504, 506, 120B, 34 of IPC. The judicial intervention is needed to prevent such events in future, advocates added.

The letter which was signed by eminent lawyers including Dushyant Dave, Prashant Bhushan and Vrinda Grover, Salman Khurshid and former Patna High Court judge Anjana Prakash also mentioned the names of the persons involved in the hate speeches.

Haridwar event

At Haridwar event, several speakers made inflammatory and provocative speeches, calling for the killing of people from the minority community. Police have registered an FIR in the case.

Held at Ved Niketan Dham in Haridwar from December 17-20, the Dharma Sansad was organised by Yati Narasimhanand Giri of the Juna Akhada, who has been accused in the past of making hate speeches and inciting violence against Muslims.

Delhi event

At an event of Hindu Yuva Vahini in Delhi, Editor-in-chief of Sudarshan News Suresh Chavhanke had administered a provocative oath to a group of people.

The oath which was taken at the event can be translated to “We take an oath and make a resolution that till our last breath, we shall fight, die for and if need be, kill, to make this country a Hindu rashtra”.

After the videos of the events went viral on social media, many netizens, politicians, lawyers etc have started demanding actions against people involved in the hate speeches.