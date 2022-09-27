SC allows EC to continue with hearing Shinde team’s claim of being real Shiv Sena

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Updated: 27th September 2022 5:23 pm IST
Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to go ahead with the hearing of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde group’s plea seeking recognition as the real Shiv Sena and allocation of the party’s bow-and-arrow poll symbol to it.

Justice D Y Chandrachud, heading a constitution bench, rejected the plea of the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction seeking to restrain the EC from deciding the Shinde group’s claim over the “original” Shiv Sena.

We direct that there would be no stay of the proceedings before the Election Commission, the bench also comprising Justices M R Shah, Krishna Murari, Hima Kohli and P S Narasimha said.

