SC approves proposal for elevation of 8 new judges to Patna HC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court collegium, headed by Chief Justice N.V. Ramana, has approved the elevation of two judicial officers and six advocates as judges of the Patna High Court.

A statement published on the top court website, on Monday, said: “The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on 23rd September, 2021 has approved the proposal for elevation of the following advocates as judges in the Patna High Court: Khatim Reza, Sandeep Kumar, Dr. Anshuman Pandey, Purnendu Singh, Satyavrat Verma and Rajesh Kumar Verma.”

Another statement published on the top court’s website said: “The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on 23rd September, 2021 has approved the proposal for elevation of the following Judicial Officers as Judges in the Patna High Court: Nawneet Kumar Pandey and Sunil Kumar Panwar.”

Besides the chief justice, the three-member collegium which deals with the appointment of judges to the high courts in the country, includes Justices U.U. Lalit and A.M. Khanwilkar.