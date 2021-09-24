SC asks NIC to remove centre’s banner with PM’s image in footer of official emails from court

Pursuant to Supreme Court’s direction, the National Informatics Centre has dropped Central Government’s banner with image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the footer of the emails originating from the Supreme Court.

After it was brought to the Supreme Court Registry’s notice that the official emails of the Supreme Court of India were carrying an image as footer which has no connection whatsoever with the functioning of the Judiciary, the top Court directed NIC to drop the image.

The Apex Court has further directed the National Informatics Centre, which provides the email services to the Supreme Court, to use the picture of the Supreme Court of India in footer of the emails originating from the Supreme Court.

Sample of an e-mail received from the Registry :

After the SC direction to NIC :