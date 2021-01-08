SC cautions against news reports quoting it as source

New Delhi: Referring to certain news reports quoting apex court as a source about complaints making insinuations against judges, and the possibility of action by Chief Justice S A Bobde on them, the Supreme Court Thursday said it never releases information about confidential and ‘in-house procedure’.

The official statement by the apex court follows recent reports quoting ‘Supreme Court sources’, mentioning some past and future probable actions taken by the CJI on the complaint of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy against some judges of the higher judiciary.

Media has recently been reporting about complaints making insinuations against members of the higher judiciary, and the action likely to be taken by the Chief Justice of India said the apex court in its first public statement of the year.

The statement then referred to the use of the apex court as the source to lend credibility to such news reports and said the ‘in-house procedures’ to deal with complaints against judges of higher judiciary was wholly confidential in nature and it never releases such an information.

Supreme Court is being quoted as the source of the information. It is clarified once and for all that inquiries under the “In-house Procedure” being totally and wholly confidential in nature, Supreme Court never releases information in matters incidental thereto, the statement said.