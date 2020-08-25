SC Collegium approves 28 permanent judges for Allahabad HC

New Delhi, Aug 24 : The Supreme Court Collegium, headed by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde, on Monday approved the proposal for appointment of 28 additional judges of the Allahabad High Court as its permanent judges.

Apart from Chief Justice Bobde, the Collegium comprises Justices N.V. Ramana, Arun Mishra, R.F. Nariman and U.U. Lalit.

The judges are: Justices Prakash Padia, Alok Mathur, Pankaj Bhatia, Saurabh Lavania, Vivek Varma, Sanjay Kumar Singh, Piyush Agrawal, Saurabh Shyam Shamshery, Jaspreet Singh, Rajeev Singh, Manju Rani Chauhan, Karunesh Singh Pawar, Yogendra Kumar Srivastava, Manish Mathur, Rohit Ranjan Agarwal, Ram Krishna Gautam, Umesh Kumar, Pradeep Kumar Srivastava, Anil Kumar-IX, Rajendra Kumar-IV, Mohd. Faiz Alam Khan, Vikas Kunvar Srivastav, Virendra Kumar Srivastava, Suresh Kumar Gupta, Ghandikota Sri Devi, Narendra Kumar Johari, Raj Beer Singh and Ajit Singh.

The Collegium also approved the proposal for appointment of five additional judges of the Calcutta High Court as its permanent judges.

The judges are: Justices M. Nizamuddin, Tirthankar Ghosh, Hiranmay Bhattacharyya, Saugata Bhattacharyya, and Manojit Mandal.

The decision was published on the website of the Supreme Court.

