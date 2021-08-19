SC Collegium approves 6 names for elevation as judges of Telangana HC

Collegium has also approved the proposal for elevation of Income Tax Appellate Tribunal judicial member P Madhavi Dev as judge of the Telangana high court.

By PTI|   Posted by Sruthi Vibhavari  |   Published: 19th August 2021 7:22 pm IST
Telangana State High Court (File Photo)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Collegium has approved the proposal for elevation of six judicial officers as judges of the Telangana High Court.

The Collegium headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana in a meeting held on August 17, 2021 okayed the proposal and the statement was uploaded on the apex court website on Wednesday.

The judges who have been elevated are — P Sree Sudha, C Sumalatha, Dr (Ms) G Radha Rani, M Laxman, N Tukaramji, and A Venkateshwara Reddy.

Besides them, the Collegium has also approved the proposal for elevation of Income Tax Appellate Tribunal judicial member P Madhavi Dev as judge of the Telangana high court.

Besides Ramana, Justices U U Lalit and A M Khanwilkar are part of the three-member Collegium which takes decisions with regard to the high court judges.

