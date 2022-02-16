SC collegium recommends 16 lawyers as judges of Bombay, Madras HC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Collegium, headed by Chief Justice N.V. Ramana, has recommended the appointment of 10 advocates as judges to the Bombay High Court and six advocates as judges to the Madras High Court.

A statement published on the website of the top court said: “The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on 16th February, 2022 has approved the proposal for elevation of the following advocates as judges in the Bombay High Court: Kishore Chandrakant Sant, Valmiki Menezes SA, Kamal Rashmi Khata, Sharmila Uttamrao Deshmukh, Arun Ramnath Pednekar, Sandeep Vishnupant Marne, Gauri Vinod Godse, Rajesh Shantaram Patil, Arif Saleh Doctor, and Somasekhar Sundaresan.”

In another statement, the top court said: “The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on 16th February, 2022 has approved the proposal for elevation of the following advocates as judges in the Madras High Court: Nidumolu Mala, Sunder Mohan, Kabali Kumaresh Babu, S. Sounthar, Abdul Ghani Abdul Hameed, and R. John Sathyan.”

The top court collegium approved the proposal for appointment of Justice Ahanthem Bimol Singh, additional judge of the Manipur High Court, as permanent judge of that high court.