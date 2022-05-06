SC Collegium recommends 7 advocates as Delhi HC judges

Published: 6th May 2022
New Delhi: The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended 15 judges, including eight advocates, as judges in Delhi, Patna, and Andhra Pradesh High Courts.

The Supreme Court Collegium is headed by Chief Justice N.V. Ramana.

“The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on May 4, 2022 has approved the proposal for elevation of the following advocates as judges in the Delhi High Court: Vikas Mahajan, Tushar Rao Gedela, Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora, Sachin Datta, Amit Mahajan, Gaurang Kanth, and Saurabh Banerjee,” said a statement uploaded on the top court’s website.

The collegium also approved the proposal for elevation of advocate Mehabub Subhani Shaik alias S.M. Subhani, as judge at the Andhra Pradesh High Court. Besides, the collegium also recommended for elevation of seven judicial officers as judges to the Patna High Court.

A statement said: “The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on May 4, 2022 has approved the proposal for elevation of the following Judicial Officers as Judges in the Patna High Court: 1. Shailendra Singh, 2. Arun Kumar Jha, 3. Jitendra Kumar, 4. Alok Kumar Pandey, 5. Sunil Dutta Mishra, 6. Chandra Prakash Singh, and 7. Chandra Shekhar Jha.”

In the recently held Chief Ministers and Chief Justices conference, Chief Justice Ramana said currently out of 1,104 sanctioned posts of high court judges, there are 388 vacancies, and out of 180 recommendations, 126 appointments have been made for various high courts.

