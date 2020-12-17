SC grants Ekta Kapoor interim protection from arrest in FIR over web series

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday granted interim protection from arrest to TV producer Ekta Kapoor in an FIR against her for alleged objectionable content in her web series “XXX season 2”.

A bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde granted interim protection to Kapoor.

She had moved the apex court after the Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, in November this year, dismissed her petition seeking that a case filed against her for alleged objectionable content in web series “XXX season 2” be quashed.

The High Court had dismissed a petition of Kapoor seeking quashing of a case registered against her for alleged obscenity in a web series produced by her.

The complainant had alleged an episode of the series ‘XXX uncensored’ was obscene and caused annoyance to him, hurt his religious feelings and dishonored the Army.

The case was registered at the Annapurna police station, Indore, under Sections 294 (Obscene acts and songs), 298 and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the India Penal Code and various relevant sections of the IT Act and the State Emblem Act.

Source: ANI