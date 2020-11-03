SC hears case on AP IPS Venkateswar Rao’s suspension petition

Amaravati: The Apex Court of the country Supreme Court of India today heard a petition related to the suspension of Andhra Pradesh cadre IPS officer AB Venkateswara Rao.

The case was filed by the AP government. It has challenged the orders of the high court of the state setting aside the order of suspension of the controversial IPS officer. The Supreme Court judge Justice Lavu Nageswara Rao recused himself from the hearing of the case.

The case will now come up for hearing after the upcoming winter vacation. The state government suspended the IPS officer Venkateswara Rao after his faced several allegations in an issue. However, Rao challenged the order of the state government in the central administrative tribunal.

However, he got an adverse verdict in the tribunal. Later, Rao approached the high court of the state and got a relief in the form of setting aside of the orders of the state government.