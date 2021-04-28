SC hints at shifting Siddique Kappan to Delhi for treatment

New Delhi: In a major development in the Siddique Kappan case, the Supreme Court on Tuesday hinted that it will shift him from Mathura jail to Delhi for better treatment.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, Justices Surya Kant and AS Bopanna indicated this while hearing the habeas petition filed by Kerala Union of Working Journalists seeking Kappan’s release.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the UP Government, vehemently opposed the suggestion. The bench has asked the Solicitor General to respond by 1pm today itself.

The bench observed that it was only considering the issue of medical treatment of Kappan – who is said to have suffered a fall in the jail and suffering from morbidities.

“You have have to consider the suggestion in the context of the precarious health condition of the person and the ultimate responsibility of state. He has health problems like diabetes,blood pressure,he has suffered injuries while in jail. Will he be able to get good treatment, the court asked solicitor general.