SC issues contempt notice to Yati Narsinghanand for derogatory remarks

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday sought a response from Hindutva leader Yati Narsinghanand in a contempt of court petition filed against him for allegedly making derogatory and baseless remarks on the top court.

A bench of Justices A.S. Bopanna and M.M. Sundresh issued the notice on the contempt petition filed by activist Shachi Nelli over Narsinghanand’s controversial statement that “those who believe in this system, in these politicians, in the Supreme Court, and in the Army will all die the death of a dog.”

In January 2022, the then Attorney General (AG) K.K. Venugopal granted consent to activist Nelli who had sought to initiate contempt proceedings against Narsinghanand over his remarks against the Supreme Court and constitution.

Also Read Gujarat HC denies stay on Rahul Gandhi’s conviction in defamation case

In his consent letter, AG Venugopal had said that the statement made by Narsinganand was “a direct attempt to lower the authority of the Supreme Court” and “would certainly amount to contempt of the Supreme Court of India”.

In an interview given by Narsinghanand last year, he allegedly said, “We have no trust in the Supreme Court of India and the Constitution. The Constitution will consume the 100 crore Hindus of this country. Those who believe in this Constitution will be killed. Those who believe in this system, in these politicians, in the Supreme Court, and in the Army will all die the death of a dog.”

“This is perhaps the most vicious attack on the Supreme Court in its history. To permit these remarks to pass unaddressed will be to allow this attempt of lowering the authority of the apex court to succeed, if not wholly then in considerable measure,” wrote activist Shachi Nelli to the Attorney General while seeking his consent to initiate criminal contempt proceedings against Narsinghanand.

Earlier, Yati Narsinghanand was in the headlines across the country because of his open call for the “genocide of Indian Muslims” in Haridwar.