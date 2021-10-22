SC issues notice to former Twitter India head over UP govt’s plea

The Uttar Pradesh Police on June 16, filed FIR against nine entities, including Twitter India in connection with the Loni incident.

By ANI|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 22nd October 2021 1:28 pm IST
SC issues notice to former Twitter India head over UP govt's plea
former Twitter India Managing Director (MD) Manish Maheshwari

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to former Twitter India Managing Director (MD) Manish Maheshwari over plea of Uttar Pradesh government against Karnataka HC decision to quash a notice seeking Maheshwari’s appearance for a probe into a communally sensitive video uploaded on the micro-blogging site.

The Uttar Pradesh Police on June 16, filed FIR against nine entities, including Twitter India in connection with the Loni incident.

The Karnataka High Court on June 24 granted interim relief to Maheshwari and directed the Uttar Pradesh Police not to take any coercive steps against him till the next date of hearing in connection with the probe into the circulation of a viral video clip of an assault of an elderly man on the social media platform.

MS Education Academy

Consequently, the Uttar Pradesh government challenged the interim protection granted to Twitter’s MD in the Supreme Court of India.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button