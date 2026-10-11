SC issues notices over detentions, seeks compliance reports

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Sunday, October 11, found a prima facie case of contempt made out over the alleged violation of its order on Delhi protests a couple of days ago.

According to Bar and Bench, a notice has been issued to alleged contemnors. “Counter-affidavits and compliance reports are to be filed by October 13. Personal appearance [has been] dispensed with for now,” it posted on X Sunday evening.

The Supreme Court issued formal notices to the Union Home Secretary, Delhi Police Commissioner, and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, demanding a comprehensive compliance report by October 13, when the case will be heard next.

This was the outcome of the special sitting of the SC to hear a contempt petition against the closure of Metro stations and the cancellation of trains during anti-CEC protests on Saturday, allegedly in violation of the apex court’s order of October 9.

The court directed that those participating in peaceful gatherings not be detained.

The court also pulled up the authorities for completely shutting down 45 Delhi Metro stations and halting rail services despite its explicit order. The bench ordered that normal Metro and railway services function smoothly.

It also directed the Centre and Delhi Police to review and relax heavy barricading across the city. It also ordered the removal of a notice board outside its own premises that restricted assemblies under Section 163 of the BNSS.

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