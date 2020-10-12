SC Judge should probe Rs 662-cr BDA housing project case: Cong

New Delhi, Oct 11 : The Congress on Sunday demanded Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa’s resignation and a probe by a Supreme Court Judge into an alleged bribery scam in the over Rs 662-crore housing project in Bengaluru, while questioning the BJP’s “silence” on the issue.

“There should be time-bound probe within two months by a sitting Judge of the Supreme Court,” Congress senior spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi said.

Addressing a press conference here, he said that the judicial probe was necessary as the Chief Minister’s family, including his grandson Shashidhar Maradi, were alleged beneficiaries in the scam.

Claiming that the BJP government in the state was in the “clutches of corruption” as “tainted leaders ruled the roost”, he demanded that Yeddyurappa should resign in view of “stinging allegations of unabashed corruption”.

The Congress leader pointed to alleged audio conversations of Chief Minister’s son Vijayendra Yeddyurappa, WhatsApp conversations between the contractor and Maradi, transfer of crores in cash and through RTGS into bank accounts, reference to ‘V’ in WhatsApp conversation between the contractor and Maradi, blatant money-laundering through seven Kolkata companies, transfer of money to companies of Chief Minister’s grandson, and involvement of officers and functionaries working at the Chief Minister’s residence.

The Congress gave a detailed chronology of the alleged collusion and bribery in the Rs 666.22-crore project for construction of apartments by the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA).

“Is it correct that Vijayendra was in clear knowledge of Rs 12-crore bribe taken by BDA Commissioner from the contractor in the name of Chief Minister and his son? Why was an FIR under the Prevention of Corruption Act, extortion and bribery by misuse of official position then not registered against the BDA commissioner and the contractor?

“Why was the CM’s son merely asking for the transfer of BDA Commissioner, instead of filing a formal complaint of corruption and other offences under the IPC? Why was Vijayendra asking the contractor to recover the money from the BDA Commissioner, instead of lodging an FIR against him and the contractor?”

The Congress also questioned why the Chief Minister did not cancel the contract and order registration of an FIR in the case.

The party also released details of WhatsApp conversation and asked if alleged WhatsApp conversations on specified dates regarding delivery of money by the contractor to Maradi not disclose a case of bribery.

The Congress claimed that Rs 5 crore received from the contractor by Shashidhar Maradi was routed through REMAC Distributors Pvt Ltd, Shakambari Merchants Pvt Ltd, Strategic Vincom Pvt Ltd, Jagdamba Cosmosales Pvt Ltd, Gannayak Commodities Trade Pvt Ltd, Navteek Creation Pvt Ltd, and Rajgharana Sales Pvt Ltd into Belgravia Enterprises Limited (of which Maradi is a Director).

Source: IANS

