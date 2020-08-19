SC order in Sushant Singh’s death case a victory for family, fans, says family lawyer

The Supreme Court has accepted all points. The Court also clearly said that the FIR registered at Patna was correct, Singh told media persons.

By Minhaj Adnan Updated: 19th August 2020 2:18 pm IST
SC order in Sushant Singh's death case a victory for family, fans, says family lawyer

New Delhi: Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer Wednesday expressed satisfaction over the Supreme Court upholding the transfer to the CBI of an FIR against his girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty and others for allegedly abetting the actor’s suicide.

Senior advocate Vikas Singh said the apex court verdict is a victory for Rajput’s family and fans.

The top court held that FIR registered by Bihar Police on the complaint of Rajput’s father Krishna Kishore Singh is correct and the reference to the CBI is lawful.

The verdict came on the plea by Chakraborty who sought transfer of the FIR lodged against her at Patna to Mumbai.

The apex court said Rajput was a talented actor in the Mumbai film world and died well before his full potential could be realised.

His family, friends and admirers are keenly waiting the outcome of the investigation so that all the speculations floating around can be put to rest.

“Therefore a fair, competent and impartial investigation is the need of the hour, the top court said.

Rajput, 34, was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14 and since then Mumbai Police has been probing the case.

Source: PTI
