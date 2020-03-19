SC Orders Floor Test In MP Assembly Tomorrow At 5 PM

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered that floor test should be held tomorrow at 5 PM in the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly for proving the majority of Kamal Nath Government.

The test should be by show of hands, and should be videographed.

A bench comprising Justices D Y Chandrachud and Hemant Gupta passed the order in the petition filed by BJP leaders seeking immediate floor test in Madhya Pradesh assembly for proving the majority of Kamal Nath Government.

If the 16 rebel MLAs want to be a part of the test, then the Karnataka DGP and MP DGP must ensure their security, ordered the bench.

The bench passed the order at around 6.15 PM, after a day long hearing.

On Thursday, the second day of hearing, the bench started hearing the submissions of Senior Advocates Dr A M Singhvi and Kapil Sibal for the MP Speaker and Chief Minister Kamal Nath respectively.

The main plank of their submissions was that the Court cannot direct the conduct of floor test when the Assembly is in session. The Court has never ordered so in any of the previous cases, they submitted.

“When the house is not in session, Governor has the power to convene the same. If Government has lost majority, there has to be a constitutional mandate to call the house. Where to go if the house is prorogued? Never has this happened that the Governor has called for a floor test during a running session”, Sibal submitted.

source-Live law

