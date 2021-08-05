SC pronounces judgment in favour of Telangana waqf board

Hyderabad: The Supreme Court has pronounced a decision in favour of the Telangana state waqf board after hearing the case regarding the Mir Rahmat Ali Shah (R.A) graveyard land adjacent to the Tek Masjid in Nampally.

The Apex Court has directed the occupants to vacate the place and hand over the property to the TS waqf board within three months.

According to the waqf board president Mohammed Saleem, the Supreme Court bench comprising of Justice Hemant Gupta and A S Bopanna delivered the judgment.

Saleem said that the court had ordered the occupant Mohammed Muzaffar to immediately hand over the property to TS waqf board. He added that Aijaz Maqbool was the counsel for the board in Supreme Court.

Saleem further said that every case of the board in the court of law is been seriously overseen. He said strong steps are taken for the protection of the waqf properties.

He appreciated the counsels’ services and warned the other illegal occupants of the waqf properties.