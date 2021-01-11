SC proposes to stay implementation of farm laws; will pass order

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday proposed to pass an order to stay implementation of the contentious farm laws, by criticizing the Centre for its handling of the farmers protest against the new farm laws.

The CJI clarified that the Court is not encouraging preventing of laws. “In fact, we propose to pass the order to prevent violence and breaking of law. SC observed that a committee needs to be appointed to resolve the deadlock between the government and farmers.

The apex court, which said it will pass orders on the issue concerning farm laws and farmers’ protest in part in the matter, asked the parties to suggest two-three names of former CJIs including former CJI R M Lodha who can head the apex court-appointed panel.

Expressing disappointment at the negotiation process of the Center, the bench said, “What is going on? States are rebelling against your laws”.

The apex court also refused to grant extra time to the Centre to explore the possibility of an amicable solution. “We have given you long rope, Mr. Attorney General; please don’t lecture us on patience,” said a bench headed by CJI S A Bobde. The bench also comprises Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian.

The apex court, which was hearing a clutch of pleas challenging the new farm laws as well as the ones raising issues related to the ongoing agitation at Delhi borders, said it is not talking about the repeal of these farm laws at the moment.

“This is a very delicate situation,” the bench said, adding that there is no single petition before us that says that these farm laws are beneficial.

Source: With inputs from PTI