SC refuses to hear PIL seeking online voting ask’s to move before centre

By Abdullah Fahad Published: 22nd September 2020 3:41 pm IST
SC refuses to hear PIL seeking online voting, asks petitioner to move representation before Centre

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain public interest litigation (PIL) seeking directions to allow online electronic voting and asked the petitioner to file a representation before the Government of India.

A bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice India (CJI) SA Bobde, asked the petitioner to file a representation before the Government of India for it to decide on the matter.

“We are not going into all this. We allow to withdraw the petition with liberty to file a representation,” the bench said disposing of the plea.

During the hearing, the counsel appearing for the petitioner argued while being on mute. On this, the bench observed, “Look at your problems in arguing before us in video-conferencing. How can we ask a common man to vote electronically?”

The plea, filed by one Barun Biswas, sought directions to allow online electronic voting in elections.

