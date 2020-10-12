SC refuses to plea seeking ban on slaughtering by way of ‘halal’

Abdullah FahadPublished: 12th October 2020 6:21 pm IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a petition seeking direction to ban the slaughtering of animals by way of ‘halal’, which is largely practiced by the Muslim community.

A bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, while declining the plea, said, “your petition is mischievous in character.”

The bench, while hearing a petition filed by Akhand Bharat Morcha, said that these are issues that we cannot go into.

“Court cannot determine who can be vegetarian or non-vegetarian. Those who want to eat halal meat can eat halal meat. Those who want to eat Jhatka meat can eat Jhatka,” the bench said.

Source: ANI

