SC rejects Arnab Goswami’s plea to transfer case probe to CBI

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected the plea made by Arnab Goswami, Editor-in-Chief of Republic TV, for transfer of probe of the case registered by Mumbai police for alleged communal remarks to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The Court also rejected his prayer for quashing of the FIR.

“There can be no quashing of FIR under Article 32. The Petitioner has the liberty to pursue remedy before the competent court”, the Court said.

A bench of Justices Chandrachud & MR Shah had reserved orders on the aforementioned writ petition on May 11.

The bench has however confirmed the earlier interim order passed on April 24, allowing the consolidation of several FIRs and their transfer to Mumbai. The interim protection granted on April 24 has been extended by three more weeks to enable him to avail appropriate remedy with respect to the FIR. There is a further direction to the Mumbai Police Commissioner to provide him protection.

The Court has also clarified that there should not be any further FIRs against him on the same cause of action, and quashed the subsequent FIRs following the dictum in TT Antony’s case.

Kid Sleeping On

The bench had also granted interim protection from coercive action on the FIR till delivery of the judgment.

During the course of hearing, the bench orally had observed that appropriate remedies were available for Goswami in the Bombay High Court, be it in the form of anticipatory bail or for quashing of FIR.

In furtherance of the above, Court had orally observed that special exemption from normal processes as envisaged under the Criminal Procedure Code cannot be made.

“We should not create an environment where anybody in particular is exempted from the normal course of proceedings” Court pointed out.

Senior Advocate Harish Salve had appeared for Goswami and vociferously argued in favour of journalistic expression, stating that the investigations were outright harassment for his client and an attempt at curbing freedom of free speech.

“There has to be a balance between Article 19(1)(a) and sanctity of the criminal investigation. Either hear our matter on merits or transfer the matter to CBI. There could be a chilling effect on the freedom of press”, Salve urged, praying that the matter be taken over by the CBI from hands of the Mumbai police.

This was opposed by Kapil Sibal, Senior Advocate appearing for the State of Maharashtra, submitting that the transfer of case to CBI would mean “investigation will go into your hands”.

This statement was seriously objected to by Tushar Mehta, Solicitor General of India.

In this context, Salve said, “Mr. Sibal’s statement shows the need to transfer the case to CBI. This is a political problem between state and centre and I have been caught in a crossfire”.

Solicitor General said that he has no sides to take in the case, and was not saying that the Court should accept or reject the prayers of the petitioner.

“This a peculiar case because the case is not against a person but against the society. The case is where the accused has no faith in police and the police has also come to court to “insulate” its investigation”, SG said, alluding to the application filed by Maharashtra police in the top court alleging that Goswami was abusing the interim protection granted to him by the Court.

The SG also added “12 hours questioning towards a citizen in such type of case, is really disturbing, I think”.

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal submitted that Goswami was indulging in “pure communal violence”.

“Stop this communal violence and communal mongering. Decency and morality you [Arnab] need to follow. You are stigmatising people by way of sensationalising things” – Sibal had urged.

In rejoinder, Salve submitted that making critical comments on the issue of Markaz meeting of Tablighi Jaamaat cannot be construed as disruption of communal harmony.

“They are trying to stifle an unpleasant voice. The real purpose is to teach a journalist a lesson, by asking very silly questions during the investigation in the case”, Salve had asserted.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.