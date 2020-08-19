SC says 3 big courtrooms to be made ready for physical hearing

New Delhi, Aug 19 : The Supreme Court’s seven-judge committee, headed by Justice N.V. Ramana, has asked court officials to prepare, within a week, three big courtrooms to begin physical hearings. A limited number of cases will be heard as a pilot scheme and miscellaneous matters will be heard through video conferencing.

The Supreme Court, in a communication to Supreme Court Advocates on Record Association’s President, said: “On an experimental basis, and as a pilot scheme, three amongst the bigger courtrooms may be got prepared, within a week’s time through concerned agencies, strictly adhering to the prescribed distancing and other norms and as per medical advice with regard to physical infrastructure required in these courtrooms.”

The communication added that a limited number of cases will be listed for physical hearing on an experimental basis after 10 days, subject to the prior consent and willingness of all parties.

The top court said the pilot scheme may be expanded in the future, as per the situation. “Subject to the directions of the Competent Authority, only a limited category/number of matters for final hearing may be listed for physical hearing inside such courtrooms, and the numbers may be gradually increased, if the ground situation so warrants and permits,” said the communication.

Sources in the top court said the experts have recommended physical hearings may begin after two weeks. The top court also said steps would be taken to improve and strengthen e-filing and such other components of hearing through video/teleconferencing mode.

Since March, the Supreme Court has been hearing cases through video conferencing due to the Covid-19 pandemic. On July 24, the committee, headed by Justice Ramana, had decided to review the situation after two weeks.

The Supreme Court, in a statement on Wednesday, said it has completed 100 days of virtual court proceedings, 1,021 benches were constituted, which disposed of 4,300 matters, and more than 50,000 lawyers appeared through video conferencing.

Source: IANS

