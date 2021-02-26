SC seeks Centre response on plea seeking caste-wise census for Backward Classes

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday sought a response from the Centre, National Commission for Backward Classes and the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment on a PIL filed seeking a caste-wise census for Backward Classes.

The plea has been by G.Mallesh Yadav and Alla Ramakrishna, both residents of Telangana through advocate G.S. Mani.

After a brief hearing in the matter, a bench headed by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde issued notice and tagged the matter with a similar petition filed by one Tinku Saini in which the same bench had issued notice on October 17, 2020.

The plea argued that there is a crystal-clear provision in the Constitution under Article 15 (4 &5) and 16 (4 &5) for providing reservation to Backward Classes castes in education and employment sectors, without caste-wise census for the Backward Classes.

“Under Article 243-D (6) of the Constitution there are provisions for providing Backward Classes in the local body. In the absence of caste-wise census, how the percentage of reservation of Backward Classes can be decided,” said the plea.

The petitioners pointed that the number of Backward Castes and communities was 3,743 in the initial list of Mandal Commission set up in 1979-80.

“The number of Backward Castes in the central list of OBCs has now increased to 5,013 in 2006 as per the National Commission for Backward Classes, but no survey has been done by the government caste wise”, added the plea.