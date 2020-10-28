SC stays execution of death sentence of man who killed wife in a ghastly manner

New Delhi, Oct 28 : The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed the execution of death sentence to a man, who was convicted in the murder of his wife.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde and comprising Justices A.S. Bopanna and V. Ramasubramanian said: “Leave granted. In the meantime, there shall be stay of execution of death sentence. Call for records.”

The man had murdered his wife in a ghastly manner: strangulated the woman, cut her abdomen, took out some organs from the body, stuffed her clothes inside the abdomen and then stitched it up with a wire.

During the hearing, the bench told senior advocate Sidharth Luthra, representing the accused Mohan Singh, that it is shocking to see the manner in which victim was murdered and it has not come across a murder case in which the accused had cut open the victim’s abdomen. “Is he (Singh) some kind of a monster or what?” said the bench.

According to police, in May last year a case was registered after a woman’s body, tied with wires, was found in a bag.

Singh claims he has been falsely implicated.

The bench asked Luthra why did his client cut open the abdomen and put cloth in the stomach of the victim? The bench said “Is he some kind of a surgeon or what?”

Luthra replied that he was working as a security guard.

Singh had moved the top court challenging the August 7 verdict of the Rajasthan High Court which upheld death sentence awarded to Singh by a trial court in February.

The state counsel had submitted before the High Court that Singh was also involved in another murder case.

Awarding death penalty to the accused, the High Court had cited the post-mortem report, which said several organs of the victim, including liver, was missing.

