Abdullah FahadUpdated: 15th October 2020 5:56 pm IST
SC takes note of Mehbooba Mufti's release from detention

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday took into account the release of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti from detention and wound up the plea filed by her daughter seeking her mother’s release from detention.

A bench of the apex court headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul wound up the petition filed by Iltija Mufti after taking into the record that Mehbooba Mufti has been released.

Justice Kaul, during the course of the hearing, observed that the PDP leader has been released now.

Iltija Mufti had moved the top court seeking the release of Mehbooba Mufti. The PDP leader was released after 14 months of detention on Tuesday night after the Union Territory administration revoked the Public Safety Act charges against her.

Mehbooba Mufti and some other political leaders in Kashmir including Farooq Abdullah were put under detention following the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir last year. Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar Abdullah were released from detention in March. 

