SC transfers ‘hate speech’ plea to HC, matter adjourned till Fri

New Delhi: Asking the Delhi High Court to decide the matter as expeditiously as possible, the Supreme Court on Wednesday transferred all the petitions related to communal violence in North East Delhi to the Delhi High Court, Bar and Bench reported.

The bench comprising Chief Justice SA Bobde, Justices Surya Kant and BR Gavai was hearing two petitions. A writ plea filed by nine riot victims and petition filed by activist Harsh Mander, according to the Live Law. Mander filed a plea against BJP leaders for delivering hate speeches before the violence in Delhi. Both these petitions sought the registration of FIRs against Bharatiya Janata Party leaders Kapil Mishra, Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma.

Mander accused of not trusting court

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta cited transcripts of social activist Harsh Mander’s speech at Shaheen Bagh wherein he said that he doesn’t have trust in the top court and justice will be done only by coming out on the streets.

“This is what you think of this court. Before we hear you (counsel for Mander), you see the allegations and respond to them,” the bench said.

The Delhi High Court had on February 27 adjourned the hearing in a similar petition seeking FIRs to April 13.

“Adjournment for such a long time is unnecessary,” the Supreme Court said. “We don’t want to assume jurisdiction when High Court is seized of the matter but such matters should not be delayed for so long.”