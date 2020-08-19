SC verdict is victory against injustice: Bihar DGP

Patna, Aug 19 : The Supreme Court’s order for a CBI probe into the Sushant Singh Rajput death case was on Wednesday described by Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey as a “victory for justice against injustice”.

He said, “I am personally very happy with this decision.”

After the Supreme Court’s decision, Pandey, during a media interaction here, said that the Bihar police was acting in a constitutional and legal manner from the beginning in this case but accusations were made against the Bihar police. Now the Supreme Court has justified the work done constitutionally by the Bihar Police and given it a stamp of approval, said the DGP.

He said that due to this decision of the Supreme Court, people’s faith in the court will rise and the family of Sushant will get justice.

The DGP stated that the Mumbai Police was actingly wrong in this case right from the beginning. He appealed to the people to be patient and said that now the result of investigation in this case should be awaited.

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput died mysteriously at his Mumbai residence on June 14. After this, his father K.K. Singh on July 25 lodged a case in Rajivnagar, Patna. The Bihar government later recommended a CBI probe into the matter.

