SC went way beyond what people were expecting: Swamy-appointed lawyer

By Sugandha Rawal

New Delhi, Aug 19 : Ishkaran Singh Bhandari, whom BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy appointed to initiate a CBI probe into the Sushant Singh Rajput case, says Supreme Court ordering a court-monitored CBI probe is a step way ahead of expectations.

“It is a huge victory for the people of India. Our constitution starts with, ‘We the people’ and the people united in this case,” Bhandari told IANS after the judgement.

“I said on July 1 that this case must have a CBI investigation, I could see that Mumbai police was completely botching up the case. That has been vindicated now by the Supreme Court’s judgment where they have transferred this case to CBI,” he added.

Bhandari, a lawyer and political analyst, continued: “One very important point that has not been covered yet — but I think when people will read the judgment they will understand — is in paragraph 41, where the Supreme Court has said cases connected to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput will also go to CBI. That means anything connected to it. If the CBI finds Disha Salian’s death is connected or something else is connected or destruction of evidence is connected to the case, then that will also be with CBI. So the court has gone way beyond what most people were expecting and has done substantial and complete justice,” he added.

On June 14, Sushant was found hanging in his residence in Mumbai. The post-mortem report stated that the actor had committed suicide. The late actor’s father KK Singh filed an FIR in Bihar accusing six people including Sushant’s girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty, for abetment to suicide among other charges.

Bhandari continued: “It is a huge step (towards justice). When we started to ask for a CBI probe in July, there was not even a criminal case. Mumbai police was not doing a criminal investigation. There was no FIR. CBI investigates crimes. This is a crime now with criminal investigation into it,” he added.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.