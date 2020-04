Hyderabad: Thunderstorm accompanied with lighting, hailstorm, and gusty winds (30 to 40 KMPH) along with heavy rain likely to occur at isolated places over the Telangana state from today till April 29, 2020, stated India Meteorological Department Centre in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.