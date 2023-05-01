SCB reopens five major roads in Cantonment

Hyderabad: After years of inconvenience, residents of the Cantonment area in Secunderabad can now access five major roads where blockages were placed. On Saturday night, the Local Military Authorities (LMA) removed the blockages following an order from the Ministry of Defence. This decision is a major relief to the residents of the north-eastern part of the city who were facing inconvenience while traveling to other parts of the city.

The removal of the blockages reduced the distance from Balaji Nagar, Yapral to Rajiv Rahadari, Nagpur Highway. It also reduced the distance from Sainikpuri and AS Rao Nagar to Bolarum, Nagpur Highway. The decision is expected to significantly improve the daily commute of residents in the area.

Earlier, Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao wrote to Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, appealing for the removal of unauthorized roadblocks in the Secunderabad Cantonment area (SCB). The minister highlighted the plight of the millions of citizens living in the north and northeast parts of Hyderabad, who were often subject to road blockades without any justifiable reasons by the local military authorities. He requested that the local authorities not indulge in such closures of roads without following the standard operating procedure and without having the necessary authorization from the concerned authorities.

The blocked roads included a wall at Lakdawala Junction on Richardson Road, a wall in Ammuguda Road, a gate at Protnee Road, and a gate on Byam Road at Eagle Chowk. The removal of these blockages will significantly improve the connectivity of the area with the rest of the city.